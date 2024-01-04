The Newest 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos Movies & Shows on Disney+

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in Lucasfilm’s INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Want to know what’s new on Disney+ in 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos in January, 2024?

Disney+ has added a bunch of new content in the last couple of months and for the new year. A good percentage of the movies and shows are offered in 4K, and some with either Dolby Vision or HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The HDR type will depend on the screen you are viewing on. Learn more about HDR types on Disney+.

In the movie library, Disney+ is now streaming (and offering downloads) of Dashing Through the Snow, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas Cabin Fever, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Doctor Who Specials 1 – 4, to name several titles that stream in 4K (see details below on HDR and audio types).

From the selection of new episodic series, Disney+ is now streaming the first seasons of Dragons of Wonderhatch, Goosebumps, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. New seasons of What If … ? and Marvel Studios Legends are also now available. In addition, Marvel series Echo premieres on January 9, 2024.

New Movies & Shows in 4K on Disney+, Jan. 2024

Ahsoka: Sabine’s Loth-Cat 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Short

4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Short Aruna’s Magic (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Dashing Through the Snow (2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos

(2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas Cabin Fever (2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Doctor Who Special 1 (2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Doctor Who Special 2 (2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Doctor Who Special 3 (2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Doctor Who Special 4 (2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Dragons of Wonderhatch (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Echo 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos Jan. 9 (2024)

4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos Jan. 9 (2024) Goosebumps (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos

(1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Marvel Studios Legends (Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos

(Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos National Geographic: Incredible Animal Journeys (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 National Geographic: Science Fair – The Series (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 National Geographic: The Mission (2023) Doc 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) Doc 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Percy Jackson and the Olympians (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos

(1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream (2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 The Shepard (2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos [39 min]

(2023) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos [39 min] The Santa Clauses (2nd Season) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos

(2nd Season) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos Tierra Incognita (Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(Season 2) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones, and Harrison Ford (2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1

(2023) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR10 5.1 What If … ? (Season 2) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 Atmos

