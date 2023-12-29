Migration Release Dates At Home on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Migration (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures/Illumination’s Migration (2023) is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD.

In disc formats, Migration is dated for release on Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD between December 31, 2023 and January 2, 2024. In digital formats, the movie is expected on January 23, 2024. (All release dates not confirmed.)

The 2-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Code, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Code.

Migration is priced $39.98 on 4k Blu-ray, $31.62 on Blu-ray, and $25.44 on DVD on Amazon. The early digital release is priced $29.99.

Migration (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Byline: A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Synopsis: From the creators of Despicable Me comes an adventure-filled comedy about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities, filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, authentic heart and unforgettable characters. The Mallard family embarks on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City, only for their well-laid plans to go awry, leading to new friends and unknown horizons. Get ready to take flight with a hilariously funny, feathered family vacation like no other!