Home4k Blu-rayMigration Release Dates At Home on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

Migration Release Dates At Home on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Migration (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures/Illumination’s Migration (2023) is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD.

In disc formats, Migration is dated for release on Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD between December 31, 2023 and January 2, 2024. In digital formats, the movie is expected on January 23, 2024. (All release dates not confirmed.)

The 2-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Code, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Code.

Migration is priced $39.98 on 4k Blu-ray, $31.62 on Blu-ray, and $25.44 on DVD on Amazon. The early digital release is priced $29.99.

Migration (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Byline: A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Synopsis: From the creators of Despicable Me comes an adventure-filled comedy about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities, filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, authentic heart and unforgettable characters. The Mallard family embarks on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City, only for their well-laid plans to go awry, leading to new friends and unknown horizons. Get ready to take flight with a hilariously funny, feathered family vacation like no other!

Migration (2023) movie still
Migration (2023) movie still
Migration (2023) movie still
Migration (2023) movie still
Migration (2023) movie still
Previous article
Are There HDR10+ movies on Apple TV 4K?
Next article
LG’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player (UBK90) With Dolby Vision, HDR10, Atmos On Sale
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
LG-UBK90-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Player-angle

LG’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player (UBK90) With Dolby Vision, HDR10, Atmos...

DealFinder - 0
News of the World Apple TV HDR10+

Are There HDR10+ movies on Apple TV 4K?

HD Report - 0
amazon-prime-video-app-logo

Amazon Prime Video Subs Will Have To Pay $3 Extra For...

HD Report - 0