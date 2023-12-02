Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended...
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical Versions) Only $51.99

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray 6-Disc Edition (Theatrical & Extended Movies) Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray collection is on sale for just $51.99 on Amazon. That’s a 42% discount off the list price of $89.99! The 9-disc boxed set includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of each film on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy consists of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The 4k discs present each version of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts!

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.

We ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy in the Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 and in the Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy
