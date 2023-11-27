This Giant 98″ Sony Bravia 4k UHD TV Is 20% Off List Price [Cyber Monday]

Sony 98″ BRAVIA XR Full Array LED X90L Series 4K TV (List: $9,999) Sale: $7,998 Buy on Amazon

If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading to a bigger home theater screen but don’t want to get into projection units, consider this giant 98″ LED 4k TV from Sony. The new X90L Series BRAVIA XR TV features Full Array LED display technology, support for Dolby Vision HDR, exclusive specs for PlayStation 5 gaming (HDMI 2.1, 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM), and the Smart Google TV platform. The Sony XR98X90L (2023 model) has a list price of $9,999 but is on sale during Cyber Monday for 20% Off. Sale: $7,998 at Amazon. (Also available in 55″, 65″, 75″, and 85″ screen sizes.)

Sony XR98X90L Features

LIFELIKE PICTURE – The intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how we see the real world.

FULL ARRAY LED CONTRAST AND COLOR – See enhanced contrast with high peak brightness and billions of accurate colors, all controlled by Full Array LED backlight technology and XR Triluminos Pro.

PREMIUM SMART TV – Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. Supports Apple AirPlay.

MOVIES ON US WITH BRAVIA CORE – Enjoy streaming high-bitrate, high-quality 4K UHD movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app. Get 5 credits to redeem on latest release movies and 12 months subscription on hundreds of classics.

ALL YOUR GAME SETTINGS IN ONE PLACE – Game Menu puts all your gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in a single easy-to-manage interface.

HDMI 2.1 GAMING – Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console.

ENHANCED ENTERTAINMENT – Enjoy engaging and immersive cinematic content the way the creators intended, with support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, and more.

ELEVATED AUDIO– With Acoustic Multi-Audio and support for Dolby Atmos, sound positioning tweeters produce wider, elevated sound that matches the picture you see.

