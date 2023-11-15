HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Trek: The Original Series 20-Disc Blu-ray Steelbook Edition Is 53% Off...
Star Trek: The Original Series 20-Disc Blu-ray Steelbook Edition Is 53% Off List Price

Here’s a great deal that likely won’t last long. Right now, Amazon is selling Star Trek: The Original Series 20-disc Blu-ray SteelBook collection for only $53.16. That’s a 53% discount off the list price of $111.99 and amounts to about $2.65 per disc!

Star Trek: The Original Series was created by Gene Roddenberry and ran from 1966 – 1699. The complete series consists of 79 episodes from 3 seasons that originally ran on NBC but are now part of the CBS/Paramount properties.

Episodes are 1080p at 1.33:1 aspect ratio with English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided i nEnglish SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish

Each of the seasons of Star Trek: The Original Series are packaged in premium SteelBook cases with unique artwork showcasing the cast of the show, all housed in a box set cardboard slipcase. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal at this great price!

For All Mankind: Season One is now available on Blu-ray Disc
New Articles

