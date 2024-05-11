Home4k Blu-rayPrince's Purple Rain Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Upgrade
Prince’s Purple Rain Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Upgrade

Purple Rain (1984) 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy

Purple Rain (1984) starring Prince will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with a 4k upgrade on June 25th, 2024. The single-disc edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Purple Rain is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus materials include audio commentary, “First Avenue: The Road to Pop Royalty,” “Riffs, Ruffles and a Revolution,” “MTV Premiere Party Original Broadcast,” 8 music videos, plus more (see below details).

 Purple Rain (1984) on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy is priced $33.99.

Purple Rain (1984) 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary by Director Albert Magnoli, Producer Robert Cavallo and Cinematographer Donald E. Thorin
  • First Avenue: The Road to Pop Royalty: Visit the Nightclub Where Prince Started
  • Purple Rain Backstage Pass: Behind the Scenes
  • Riffs, Ruffles and a Revolution: The Impact and Influence of Purple Rain
  • MTV Premiere Party Original Broadcast
  • 8 Music Videos: Let’s Go Crazy, Take Me With U, When Doves Cry, I Would Die 4 U/Baby I’m a Star, Purple Rain, Jungle Love, The Bird and Sex Shooter
  • Original Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Description: Winner of Grammy and Academy Awards for its pulsating song score; Purple Rain marks the electrifying movie debut of Prince as The Kid, a Minneapolis club musician as alienated as he is talented. The Kid struggles with a tumultuous home life and his own smoldering anger while taking refuge in his music and his steamy love for sexy Apollonia Kotero. Prince and the Revolution scorch with “Let’s Go Crazy”, “I Would Die 4U”, “When Doves Cry” and the title song in what Rolling Stone calls “the smartest, most spiritually ambitious rock-‘n’-roll movie ever made.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD 
