Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Is Now Available To Purchase At Home With Bonus Material

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) is now available to purchase in digital formats including SD (480p), HD (1080p), and 4k UHD (2160p). The Digital 4k UHD format includes Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio with most digital retailers.

Bonus Material

Some digital providers offer extra bonus material with the purchase of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which includes a 56-minute, 5-chapter set of featurettes titled “Prologue,” “New York,” “Morocco,” “Sicily,” and “Finale.” The featurettes offer a inside look at the new addition to the Indiana Jones franchise.

How Much Does The Movie Cost?

The digital purchase of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is available from most digital retailers for $19.99 in any format or $24.99 from premium digital providers such as Kaleidescape.

Where To Buy

  • Amazon Prime Video Price: $19.99* (X-Ray + Bonus Edition) Amazon
  • Apple TV Price: $19.99*
  • Google Play Price: $19.99
  • Kaleidescape Price: $24.99
  • Microsoft Movies & TV Price: $19.99*
  • Vudu TV Price: $19.99*

*Includes bonus material

Description

Discover Harrison Ford’s last ride as Indiana Jones and chart the making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny across five featurettes! Join the cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure showcasing new characters, stunts, scoring, locations, production design, and visual effects. Featuring interviews with the cast, including Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Mads Mikkelsen, and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, and Steven Spielberg.

Synopsis

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip- roaring adventure

