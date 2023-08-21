The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) starring Russell Crowe

Netflix is always adding brand new content, in fact, more than any other streamer. It makes sense though, as the service has about as many viewers as all the other competing streamers combined. The platform boasted a 44.21% market share in Q1 2023, down from 49.72% in Q1 2022.

But with all those shows and movies how do you know what to watch? One way is to look at the top tiles subscribers are watching. Those titles are almost always brand-new Netflix originals or blockbuster hits from Hollywood studios.

Another way to filter through all the content is to see what’s streaming in 4k, the highest quality Netflix offers which is often combined with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Let’s look at the Top 10 movies and shows currently streaming on Netflix, and what video and audio quality is offered.

The Top 10 Movies & Shows Streaming On Netflix (as of August 21, 2023)

Movies

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) 4k/HDR/Atmos The Monkey King (2023) 4k/HDR/Atmos Heart of Stone (2023) 4k/HDR/Atmos Despicable Me 2 (2013) [1h 37m] HD/5.1 Untold: Hall of Shame (2023) [1h 18m] 4k/5.1 River Wild (2023) [1h 31m] HD/5.1 Despicable Me (2010) [1h 34m] HD/5.1 A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case (2023) [1h 44m] 4k/5.1 Untold: Johnny Football [1h 12m] 4k/HDR/5.1 Bee Movie (2007) [1h 32m] HD/5.1

Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson

TV Series

Depp v. Heard (3 Episodes) 4k/HDR/5.1 PainKiller (Limited Series) 4k/HDR/5.1 The Chosen One (6 Episodes) [Spanish] 4k/HDR/Atmos The Upshaws (4 Parts) 4k/HDR/5.1 Ballers (5 Seasons) HD/5.1 Suits (8 Seasons) HD/5.1 The Lincoln Lawyer (2 Seasons) HD/5.1 My Dad The Bounty Hunter (2 Seasons) HD/HDR/5.1 Jared Freid: 37 & Single (2023) 4k/5.1 At Home With The Furys (9 Episodes) 4k/HDR/5.1

