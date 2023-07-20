New Movies On Netflix In 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, & Atmos: July 2023 Edition

Want to know what the newest movies in 4k are available on Netflix? And, which films are available in Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and/or Dolby Atmos audio? In original content Netflix has added Extraction 2, Run Rabbit Run, and the animated adventure Nimona, to name a few.

In documentaries, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me, King of Clones, Longest Third Date, and Wham! are all available in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Atmos.

In licensed titles from studios and distributors such as Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures, and Lionsgate, new movies include Annihilation, Missing, Pride & Prejudice, and Warm Bodies, to name several.

See a list below with details on streaming quality for each title.

New Movies on Netflix in 4k, UHD, Dolby Vision, & Atmos

65 (2023) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

A Beautiful Life (2023) [1h 39m] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Afwaah (2023) [2h 2m] [Hindi] – 4k – 5.1

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) (Doc) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Annihilation (2018) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Asterix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) [French] – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Asvins Telugu (2023) – 4k – 5.1

Asvins Malayalam (2023) [Indian, multiple languages] – 4k – 5.1

Asvins Telugu (2023) [Indian, multiple languages] – 4k – 5.1

Bird Box: Barcelona (2023) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Blood & Gold (2023) [German] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate 1h 32m – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Extraction 2 (2023) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Faithfully Yours (2022) [Dutch] – 4k – 5.1

Gold Brick (2023) [French] – 4k – 5.1

Hard Feelings (2023) [1h 43m] – 4k – 5.1

Home Wrecker (2023) [1h 35m] – 4k – 5.1

Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper (2023) – 4k – 5.1

iNumber Number Jozi Gold (2023) [1h 53m] [South African] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

King of Clones (2023) (Doc) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Living (2022) – 4k – 5.1

Longest Third Date (2023) 1h 15m – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Love Tactics (2023) [Turkish] – 4k – 5.1

Lust Stories 2 (2023) [2h 12m] [Hindi] – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) [Polish] – 4k – Dolby Vision – –

Make Me Believe (2023) [1h 44m] [Turkish] – 4k – 5.1

Missing (2023) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Mother’s Day (2023) [Polish] – 4k – 5.1

My Name Is Vendetta (2022) [Italian] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Nimona (2023) [Animated] [1h 42m] – HD – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Pride & Prejudice (2005) [2h 8m] – 4k – 5.1

¡Que viva México! (2023) [3h 11m] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Run Rabbit Run (2023) – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

Take Care of Maya (2023) (1h 44m] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

The Almost Legends (2023) [Spanish] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

The Deepest Breath (2023) (Doc) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Mother (2023) [1h 57m] – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Perfect Find (2023) [1h 39m] – 4k – 5.1

The Son (2022) – 4k – 5.1

The Swimmers (2022) [2h 15m] – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The Tutor (2023) [1h 32m] – 4k – 5.1

The Wonder Weeks (2023) [1h 31m[ [Dutch] – 4l – 5.1

This is the End (2013) [1h 46m] – 4k – 5.1

Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) [1h 51m] [Spanish] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

True Spirit (2023) [1h 49m] – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

UglyDolls (2023) [1h 27m] – 4k – 5.1

Unknown: Cave of Bones (2023) (Doc) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) (Doc) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) (Doc) – 4k – Dolby Vision – Atmos

Viking Wolf (2022) [1h 38m] [Norwegian] – 4k – 5.1

Virgilio (2022) 1h 27m – 4k – 5.1

Warm Bodies (2013) – 4k – 5.1

Wham! (2023) [1h 32m] – 4k – Dolby Vision – 5.1

You Do You (2023) [1h 41m] [Turkish] – 4k – 5.1

