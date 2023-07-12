HomeStreamingNetflixIp Man franchise films leaving Netflix this month
Ip Man franchise films leaving Netflix this month

Ip Man

If you haven’t caught an Ip Man movie yet or need to get caught up on any you missed, now is the time to do it. Assuming you are a Netflix subscriber, the last day to watch four Ip Man movies is July 20, 2023.

The Ip Man films include Ip Man (2008), Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster (2010), Ip Man 3 (2015), and Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019). Netflix is not streaming the 2018 spinoff title Master Z: Ip Man Legacy.

The films are based on the life of Ip Man, also known as Yip Man, who was a grandmaster of Wing Chun martial arts. The first three Ip Man films were directed by Wilson Yip with Yuen Woo-ping heading the fourth.

The Ip Man films are only offered in HD (1080p) resolution at best, but other licensed titles on Netflix in 4k. See a list of 4k on Netflix.

Leaving Netflix in July

July 9

12 Strong
Baby Ballroom

July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

July 20

Ip Man
Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale

July 23

Popples

July 25

August: Osage County

July 31

Dawn of the Dead
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date 
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Underworld

Also see our list of 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, and Dolby Atmos movies & shows on Netflix.

