The Legend of Zorro Will Release On 4k Blu-ray Disc

The Legend of Zorro (2005) starring Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) is getting released on Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 22, 2023. The combo edition from Sony includes a 4k disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Legend of Zorro on 4k Blu-ray/Digital has a list price of $29.99.

Description: The original caped crusader is back! Antonio Banderas and Academy Award(r)-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (2002, Best Supporting Actress, Chicago) return for more swashbuckling action, adventure and excitement in the explosive cinematic thrill-ride, THE LEGEND OF ZORRO! Having spent the last ten years fighting injustice and cruelty, Alejandro de la Vega (Banderas) is now facing his greatest challenge: his loving wife Elena (Zeta-Jones) has thrown him out of the house! Elena has filed for divorce and found comfort in the arms of Count Armand (Rufus Sewell), a dashing French aristocrat. But Alejandro knows something she doesn’t: Armand is the evil mastermind behind a terrorist plot to destroy the United States. And so, with his marriage and country’s future at stake, it’s up to Zorro to try and save two unions before it’s too late.