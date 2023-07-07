12 Strong, Ip Man, Skyfall, & More Movies Leaving Netflix This Month

12 Strong (2018) starring Chris Hemsworth leaves Netflix July 9, 2023

As you know, Netflix does not produce all of the content it delivers. So, when a title is licensed for distribution it may only last several months on the platform. Luckily, you can find lists of what’s leaving Netflix every month so you don’t miss out.

During the month of July 2023 there are some really great movies to check out. We’d like to suggest 12 Strong based on the novel Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton which leaves on Sunday, July 9. The four Ip Man films starring Donnie Yen expire on Thursday, July 20. And, a bunch of recommended movies leave at the end of the month on July 31 including Dawn of the Dead, Skyfall, Stepmom, The Pursuit of Happiness, and more.

Most of these titles are offered in HD (1080p) resolution at best, but occasionally you’ll find a licensed title that streams in 4k. In contrast, a good portion of the new content on Netflix is offered in 4k UHD, many titles with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. See a list of 4k on Netflix.

Here are most of the movies and TV series leaving Netflix during the month of July, 2023.

Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix in July, 2023

July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom

July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

July 20

Ip Man

Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

July 23

Popples

July 25

August: Osage County

July 31

Dawn of the Dead

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Underworld

