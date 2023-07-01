July 4th Ultra HD TV & Projector Deals At Best Buy

Best Buy is having a huge sale for the Fourth of July weekend 2023 including deals on 4k TVs, 8k TVs, and 4k projectors. Here are some of the best deals we found.

LG 48″ A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

LG 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV Purchase at Best Buy

The best deal we found is on the LG 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV. The 4k TV (model no. OLED48A2PUA) is on sale for only 569.99. That's a $730 savings off the list price of $1,299.99 and may not be available for long due to its deep discount. The 4k TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR formats, 60Hz refresh rate,

Hisense PX1 Triple-Laser Ultra-Short Throw Home Theater Projector

Hisense PX1 Triple-Laser Ultra-Short Throw Projector Purchase at Best Buy

Another great deal we found at Best Buy during its July 4th sale is on the Hisense PX1 Triple-Laser Ultra-Short Throw Home Theater Projector. The PX1 is on sale for $1,999 (List: $3,299) for a savings of $1,300. The projector supports 4K UHD content, HDR High Dynamic Range, Android TV, and Dolby Atmos audio. Brightness is rated at 2000 Lumens.

Samsung – 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Here's a deal from the most popular TV manufacturer brands on sale during the July 4th holiday weekend. Best Buy is selling the Samsung 85" Class (Model no. QN90B) Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for only $2,299.99. That's a savings of $1,000 off the list price of $3,299.99! The 4k TV supports HDR10, HDR10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) HDR formats, 120Hz, and includes 4 HDMI inputs.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 4K Upscaling Prodfdd-UHD Short Throw Laser Projector, 4000 lumens, HDR, Android TV,

Epson EpiqVision Pro Ultra LS500 Short-Throw Projector Purchase at Best Buy

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 4K Upscaling PRO-UHD Short Throw Laser Projector is also heavily discounted during the July 4th weekend. The projector boasts 4000 lumens, HDR10 support, 3 HDMI inputs, and Android TV OS (if desired by the owner). The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 originally had a list price of $3,999.98 but is on sale for just $2,499.98. That's a savings of $1,500 dollars of the MSRP!