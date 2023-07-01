HomeBlu-ray DiscJuly 4th Deal: This 43" Omni Series 4k Amazon Fire TV Is...
July 4th Deal: This 43″ Omni Series 4k Amazon Fire TV Is Only $99 (List: $399)

Here’s a nice deal for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Amazon is selling the 43″ 4k UHD Omni Series Fire TV for only $99.99! That’s a discount of 75% (or $300) off the list price of $399.99.

The Omni Series 2023 model features HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range formats, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and hands-free control with Alexa. The TV series includes 3 HDMI inputs (one eARC port) for connecting cable or satellite, media players, and video game consoles.

Looking for a bigger set? The Omni Series is also available in 50″, 55″, 65″, and 75″ screen sizes all on sale at Amazon.

