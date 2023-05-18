Home4kHow To Watch John Wick Movies Streaming Free in 4K &...
How To Watch John Wick Movies Streaming Free in 4K & HDR

By HD Report
John Wick: Chapter 2 header

The first three John Wick movies including John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) are streaming on Amazon’s Freevee. The streaming service offers a selection of movies and TV series free with commercial interruptions.

Best of all, the John Wick movies stream in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

The latest title in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, is currently available to pre-order in digital formats including a “Bonus X-Ray Edition” (releasing May 22) and on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. (releasing June 13).

Freevee is available to watch on the Amazon Prime Video website and via apps for mobile devices and streaming media players.

