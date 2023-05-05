Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Blu-ray & DVD Giftsets On Sale



Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset Buy on Amazon

Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset has dropped in price to $81.35 from the original list price of $111.99. The 16-disc boxed set arrived in stores in November 2022 from Paramount Home Media.

The gift set includes the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Blu-ray Disc along with the first season of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story.

The collection includes all 39 episodes of Yellowstone with 10 episodes of 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone that premiered in December 2021. The gift set also contains extra bonus material and collectible Dutton Ranch Coasters.

The 21-disc DVD edition of the gift set is also on sale, priced $56.99 (List: $99.99).

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset and get free shipping with Amazon Prime.