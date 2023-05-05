Home4kVudu now streaming A24 movies Free with ads & in 4k/Dolby Vision...
4kDolby VisionFree MoviesNewsStreamingVUDU

Vudu now streaming A24 movies Free with ads & in 4k/Dolby Vision HDR

By Jacqueline Gonzales
0
Vudu A24 movies free with ads
A24 Collection of movies free on Vudu

Vudu has been offering free, ad-supported movies on its streaming service for several years now. At one point the service even queued up most of the James Bond franchise titles and the three original Matrix movies to stream for free.

Now, Vudu has added a collection of movies from A24 that stream free with ads. You know, the studio that ran away with nine Oscars at the last Academy Awards.  

The movies include Oscar-winning drama Minari, along with titles such as The Green Knight, After Yang, C’mon C’mon, The Humans, Zola, The Farewell, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Gloria Bell.

All of these movies even stream in 4k Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR with the exception of Gloria Bell which plays in Full HD (1080p). The Farewell streams in 4k but not Dolby Vision HDR.

The audio format offered in all of these movies is Dolby 5.1 surround sound. Vudu does offer Dolby Atmos with select titles, but unfortunately none of these A24 movies.

Get more Vudu news on our dedicated channel. See a list of 4k titles on Disney+HBO MaxNetflixParamount+PeacockPrime Video, and Showtime 

Previous articleApple TV+: The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows
Jacqueline Gonzales
Blogs, Social Media, Entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved