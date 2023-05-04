Paramount+: The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, & Atmos Movies & Shows

Home4kParamount+: The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, & Atmos Movies & Shows
Want to know what’s new on Paramount+ in 4k? The streaming service has been building its library of movies and shows in 4k (nearing 200 titles at this point) with some featuring Dolby Vision HDR and even Dolby Atmos audio.

Recently added movies that offer all three state-of-the-art home media specs include Scream VI, 80 for Brady, Babylon, On the Come Up, Secret Headquarters, and Smile. In shows, the new series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies offers all video/audio specs.

Highly recommended sci-fi series Star Trek: Picard streams in Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1 audio but only in HD (1080p) resolution. However, the series looks so good in HD that it’s comparable to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Discovery (S4) which stream in 4k.

Other shows that offer high-quality 4k streams include the new Kiefer Sutherland series Rabbit Hole and new series Fatal Attraction both with Dolby Vision HDR.

See the list below for the most recent titles, or, see a complete list of 4k, HDR & Atmos on Paramount+.

Paramount+ New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos, May 2023

Series

  • Fatal Attraction (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Rabbit Hole (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • School Spirits (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • Star Trek: Picard (Season 3) HD Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Tulsa King (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • Wolf Pack (1 Season) 4k 5.1

Movies 

  • 80 for Brady (2023) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Babylon (2022) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Devotion (2022)  4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Event Horizon (1997) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Gucci (2021) 4k 5.1
  • On the Come Up (2022) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Saturday Night Fever (1977) 4k 5.1
  • Secret Headquarters 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Scream VI (2023) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Significant Other (2022) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Smile (2022) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023) 4k 5.1
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002) 4k 5.1

See a sortable list of all 4k movies and series on Paramount Plus.

