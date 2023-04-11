HBO Max & Discovery Launching New ‘Max’ Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery ‘Max’ streaming service will drop the HBO portion. For illustrative purposes only.

HBO Max and Discovery will combine into one streaming service to compete with Netflix and Disney.

This Wednesday, April 12, Warner Bros. Discovery will announce a new streaming service that combines HBO Max and Discovery under one roof. The service, expected to cost $16 per month, will be called “Max” and launch within the next couple of months.

The announcement of the streaming service comes one year after the merger of Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia in April of 2022.

We’ll have to wait until Wednesday for details on how current HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers will be moved under one umbrella platform, although it has been said Discovery+ will remain a standalone app.

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a streaming subscriber base of about 96.1 versus 231 million Netflix subs. Disney has about 235 million subscribers when combining Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Those close to Warner Bros. Discovery have said subscription costs for Max will vary, and a less expensive ad-supported tier will likely be available.

