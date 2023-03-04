New Netflix 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, & Atmos Movies & Shows, Mar. 2023 Edition

Want to know what’s new in 4k on Netflix? Every month the streamer adds new movies and shows to its library and a good percentage of those titles are available to stream in Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

New to watch in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos is Sony Pictures’ “The Woman King” (2022) starring Viola Davis. Last year’s hit mystery thriller “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (the flick Netflix pulled from the theaters seemingly too early) is also available in 4k. And, the Netflix made-for-streaming film “You People” (2023) starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Eddie Murphy streams with 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

In series programming, Season 5 of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is now available in 4K, HDR, and Atmos, as well as the new Netflix series “Full Swing” with eight episodes following PGA Tour athletes. Season 9 of “The Blacklist” starring James Spader has also been made available on Netflix in 4k UHD after completing 22 episodes last year.

In the docuseries genre, “Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake” (3 episodes) and “Bill Russell Legend” (2 episodes) are both streaming in 4K, HDR, and Atmos.

Check out the extended list below and see a complete list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.

Netflix New Movies & Shows in 4k, HDR & Atmos

Movies

2 Guns (2013) 4K 5.1

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) 4K HDR Atmos

Pamela: A Love Story (2023) 4K HDR 5.1

The Strays (2023) 4K HDR Atmos

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2023) 4K

The Woman King (2022) 4K HDR Atmos

We Have a Ghost (2023) 4K HDR Atmos

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) 4K HDR 5.1

White Noise (2022) 4K HDR Atmos

You People (2023) 4k DV Atmos

TV Series

African Queens: Njinga (4 Episodes) 4K HDR 5.1

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (3 Episodes) 4K HDR Atmos

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) [Japanese]

Ancient Apocalypse (8 Episodes) 4K HDR 5.1

Bill Russell Legend (2 Episodes) 4K HDR 5.1

Cabinet of Curiosities (8 Episodes) 4K HDR Atmos

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Limited Series) 4K HDR 5.1

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (10 Episodes) 4K HDR Atmos

Earthstorm (4 Episodes) 4k HDR Atmos

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) 4K HDR Atmos

Full Swing (8 Episodes) 4K HDR Atmos

How To Change Your Mind (Limited Series) 4K HDR 5.1

Lidia Poët (6 Episodes) 4K HDR 5.1

Lockwood & Co. (8 Episodes) 4K HDR Atmos

Manifest (4 Seasons) HD HDR 5.1

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) 4K HDR 5.1

Our Universe (6 Episodes) 4K HDR Atmos

Outer Banks (Season 3) 4K HDR Atmos

Perfect Match (12 Episodes) 4K HDR 5.1

Physical 100 (9 Episodes) HD HDR 5.1

The Blacklist (Season 9) 4K

The Recruit (1 Season) 4K HDR Atmos

The Witcher: Blood Origin Limited Series 4K HDR Atmos

Treason (Limited Series) 4K HDR Atmos

Vikings Valhalla (Season 2) 4K HDR Atmos

You (Season 4) HD HDR 5.1

Here’s a list of all 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.