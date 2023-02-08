Knock at the Cabin releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Knock at the Cabin (2023) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy

M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Knock at the Cabin was released to theaters in the US on Jan. 30th and will soon be available for home viewing on disc and digital. (Release Dates coming soon.)

On disc, the film will be available in several Blu-ray editions including HD (1080p), 4k (2160p) Blu-ray, and standard-def DVD. In addition, Best Buy will release a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Digital formats include SD, HD, and 4k UHD.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from SDS includes a 1080p Blu-ray and a code to redeem a 4k Digital Copy. The Blu-ray combo edition includes a 480p DVD and a code to redeem an HD Digital Copy.

Bonus material, disc specs, and standard 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray packaging coming soon.

Knock at the Cabin (2023) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $34.98 and the Blu-ray $24.98 at Amazon. The 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $38.99 at Best Buy.