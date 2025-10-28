Home4kNetflix's ONE PIECE Season 2 Will Premiere March, 10, 2026
Netflix's ONE PIECE Season 2 Will Premiere March, 10, 2026

ONE PIECE Season 2 image

Netflix has revealed the second season of original series ONE PIECE will premiere on March 10, 2025. And, just like the first season, the show will stream in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

In the second season, the Straw Hats explore new territories on the sea including Loguetown, where pirate king Gold Roger was executed; Reverse Mountain, a perilous summit with a river that flows upward; the pirate-friendly island of Whiskey Peak; and the prehistoric island of Little Garden.

The crew also visits Drum Island, an island on the Grand Line best known for its skilled doctors and for its endless winter.

“Drum Kingdom is a winter island. It’s our medieval Winterfell Game of Thrones location, where you have this haunted-seeming castle at the top of a snowy mountain inhabited by someone the villagers say is a witch,” says co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Joe Tracz.

In Season 2 we’ll also be introduced to the mysterious Miss Wednesday (played by Charithra Chandran). 

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga of the same name, the live-action ONE PIECE series was created in partnership with Shueisha and is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix. 

