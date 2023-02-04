A Man Called Otto Releasing on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

A Man Called Otto (2022) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release A Man Called Otto (2022) starring Tom Hanks to disc and digital. The film will first be available in digital formats on Feb. 14 followed by Blu-ray, DVD, and rental options on Mar. 14, 2023.



On Blu-ray Disc, A Man Called Otto is presented in 1080p at 1:85:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

Making of A Man Called Otto

‘Til You’re Home” Music Video

In the Studio with Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra

Deleted Scene

Digital Copy (Blu-ray)

A Man Called Otto (2022) is list priced $38.99 on Blu-ray/Digital, $30.99 on DVD, and $14.99 in Digital HD. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Based on the # 1 New York Times bestseller “A Man Called Ove,” A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around. A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss, and life, A Man Called Otto shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.