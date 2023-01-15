MGM+ Launches Streaming Service & Premium Channel (formerly EPIX)

New streaming service and premium channel suite MGM+ has launched along with the Season 3 premiere of Original Series Godfather of Harlem. MGM+ is available on mobile and streaming devices as well as through traditional cable and satellite services.

The platform is a rebrand of Epix which existed from (2009–2023), and is available on mobile and streaming devices as well as through traditional cable and satellite services.

MGM+ cable channels include Epix2, Epix Hits, and Epix Drive-In, all re-branded with the MGM gold and black color palette.

The streaming app for MGM+ is available on Apple iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Google Android and Android TV devices, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices.

MGM+ has an inherited library of titles such as Top Gun: Maverick, Platoon, The Silence of the Lambs, and Rocky franchise films.

In February, the service will add movies such as Hercules, Three Thousand Years of Longing, A Simple Favor, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and several James Bond franchise films including No Time To Die (2021), Skyfall (2012), Casino Royale (2006), and Quantum of Solace (2008).

MGM+ costs $5.99 per month with a 7-day trial, or for a limited time $49.99 for a full year subscription.