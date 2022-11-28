Cyber Monday: Sennheiser Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Only $74.95 (List: $199)

Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones Buy on Amazon.

Right now during Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Bluetooth headphones for only $74.95 (List: $199.95) on Amazon. That’s a savings of 63% off the list price! The headphones feature built-in Alexa voice control, Active Noise Cancellation, 30-Hour Battery Life, and USB-C Fast Charging. The headphones feature a Virtual Assistant button for Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant.