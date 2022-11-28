HomeDealsCyber Monday: Sennheiser Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Only $74.95 (List: $199)
DealsFeaturedHardwareHeadphonesNews

Cyber Monday: Sennheiser Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Only $74.95 (List: $199)

By DealFinder
0
Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Bluetooth headphones
Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones Buy on Amazon.

Right now during Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Bluetooth headphones for only $74.95 (List: $199.95) on Amazon. That’s a savings of 63% off the list price! The headphones feature built-in Alexa voice control, Active Noise Cancellation, 30-Hour Battery Life, and USB-C Fast Charging. The headphones feature a Virtual Assistant button for Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant.

Previous articleSony & Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Players as low as $147 during Cyber Monday
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved