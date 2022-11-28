Home4kBest Buy Cyber Monday This 48" OLED 4k HDR TV Is Only...
Best Buy Cyber Monday This 48″ OLED 4k HDR TV Is Only $569 (Save: $730)

By DealFinder
LG 48″ A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (OLED48A2PUA)

This is the best deal we could find during Cyber Monday so far today. Save $730 on the 48″ LG A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV now priced at just $569.99 (was $1,299.99) at Best Buy. The 4k OLED TV features Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) High Dynamic Range support, 60Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa voice control, and Smart apps for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+, Sling TV, Paramount+, and more. Jump over to Best Buy for more details.

