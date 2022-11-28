Sony & Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Players as low as $147 during Cyber Monday

Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy on Amazon

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick up your first or second 4k Blu-ray player from Sony or Panasonic. The prices are so low it’s hard to resist grabbing one while the sale lasts. Let’s start off with the Panasonic DP-UB150-K priced only $147.99 (List: $199.99) during Cyber Monday (a 26% savings).

Or, get the Sony UBP- X700M for only $158 (List: $259.99) during Cyber Monday. That’s 39% off the list price on Amazon!

Amazon also has the reference-class Panasonic DP-UB9000P1K priced $947.99 (List: $1,099.99) which amounts to a 14% discount off the THX-certified model. (Note: Panasonic sells this model for $1,449.99.)

The Panasonic DP-UB820-K (the 4k player we voted best of 2022) is currently $100 less than the previous price of $497.99 on Amazon. And, the Sony UBP-X800M2 is presently $263 (List: $299) from a third-party vendor (limited stock).