This 43″ 4k Amazon Fire TV is only $209 during Black Friday

Amazon 43″ 4-Series Fire TV 4k UHD

Here’s a great deal on a 43″ Amazon Fire TV that might not last long. The 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is only $209 during Black Friday, a discount of 43% off the list price of $369.99. The 4K TV supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and includes a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. Smart TV apps include Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, and more. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal!