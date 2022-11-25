This 43″ 4k Amazon Fire TV is only $209 during Black Friday

Home4kThis 43" 4k Amazon Fire TV is only $209 during Black Friday
Here’s a great deal on a 43″ Amazon Fire TV that might not last long. The 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is only $209 during Black Friday, a discount of 43% off the list price of $369.99. The 4K TV supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and includes a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. Smart TV apps include Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, and more. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal!

