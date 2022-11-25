This 75″ Amazon Fire TV w/Dolby Vision is only $749 (List: $1,049)

Home4kThis 75" Amazon Fire TV w/Dolby Vision is only $749 (List: $1,049)
Looking for a large 4K HDR TV for your home theater? Amazon has the 75″ Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for only $749 (List: $1,049) during Black Friday. The Fire TV supports Dolby Vision HDR (not all Fire TV models do) as well as HDR10 and HLG formats to expand the color range. The set also includes hands-free with Alexa voice control and a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. The Omni Series also comes in 43″, 50″, and 55″ sizes, but only the 65″ and 75″ classes support Dolby Vision. Head over to Amazon to get more details.

