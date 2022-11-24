Giants vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Channel, Time, & How To Watch in 4k

The (7-3) New York Giants visit the (7-3) Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this Thanksgiving Day in their second meeting of the season. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on FOX and FOX Deportes channels.

Is the Giants vs. Cowboys game in 4k? Yes it is, available with select cable and satellite TV providers that offer 4k to subscribers (see a list of 4k channels and providers).

In addition, the game will stream in 4k/HDR on the FOX Sports app for streaming media players, and mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, viewable in either 4k, HDR, or both depending on the screen.

As well as 4k (2160p) resolution, the game will also be broadcast with High Dynamic Range HLG, expanding the color depth on HDR TVs.

FOX has become the leader in offering sports in 4k in the US (including the FIFA World Cup).