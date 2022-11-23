Deal Alert: Get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for only $99!

HomeAppleApple TVDeal Alert: Get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for only $99!
The 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) streaming media player is now 50% off the original list price of $199.99 and a steal at only $99.99! This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the 64GB model, as the 32GB model was previously $99.99 but is no longer available on Amazon.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K models are fully capable with support for 60fps, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The Apple TV 4K ships with a Siri remote (Lighting connector), power cord, and Lightning to USB connector.

Why the big price drop? Apple just released the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K that starts at $129 (64GB). But, the 64GB model does not include an Ethernet port like the 64GB 2021 model, a key feature for anyone looking to connect directly to a network to maximize speed and connectivity.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the 64GB Apple TV 4K for only $99.99 while they last.

