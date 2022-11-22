Home4k Blu-rayBlack Adam Release Dates & Details on Digital, 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Rental
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Black Adam Release Dates & Details on Digital, 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Rental

By HD Report
0
Black Adam 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
Black Adam 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson was officially announced to release on disc and digital. The movie will first be available at home in digital formats to rent or purchase on Nov. 22, 2022. On disc, Black Adam arrives Jan. 3, 2023, in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats.

In 4k, Black Adam is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is provided in both Dolby Vision and HDR10. English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a copy on Blu-ray, and the Blu-ray Disc edition a copy on DVD. Both editions also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Blu-ray editions and digital (from select services) also include the following extras.

Special Features

  • The History of Black Adam
  • Who Is the Justice Society
  • From Soul to Screen
  • Black Adam: A Flawed Hero
  • Black Adam: A New Type of Action
  • Costumes Make the Hero
  • The Rock Of Eternity
  • Black Adam: New Tech in an Old World
  • Black Adam: Taking Flight
  • Kahdaq: Designing a Nation
  • Trailer

Black Adam on Amazon is priced $29.99 (List: $49.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.96 (List: $39.98) on Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List $34.98) on DVD. In Digital HD/UHD the movie costs $24.99 (early premier) and to rent $19.99.

Black Adam 4k Blu-ray reverse
Black Adam 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon
Black Adam Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Black Adam Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Black Adam Blu-ray reverse
Black Adam Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Black Adam DVD
Black Adam DVD Buy on Amazon
Black Adam DVD
Black Adam DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous articleNew 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos Movies & Shows on Netflix: Nov., 2022 Edition
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved