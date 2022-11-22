Black Adam Release Dates & Details on Digital, 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Rental

Black Adam 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson was officially announced to release on disc and digital. The movie will first be available at home in digital formats to rent or purchase on Nov. 22, 2022. On disc, Black Adam arrives Jan. 3, 2023, in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats.

In 4k, Black Adam is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is provided in both Dolby Vision and HDR10. English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a copy on Blu-ray, and the Blu-ray Disc edition a copy on DVD. Both editions also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Blu-ray editions and digital (from select services) also include the following extras.

Special Features

The History of Black Adam

Who Is the Justice Society

From Soul to Screen

Black Adam: A Flawed Hero

Black Adam: A New Type of Action

Costumes Make the Hero

The Rock Of Eternity

Black Adam: New Tech in an Old World

Black Adam: Taking Flight

Kahdaq: Designing a Nation

Trailer

Black Adam on Amazon is priced $29.99 (List: $49.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.96 (List: $39.98) on Blu-ray, and $19.96 (List $34.98) on DVD. In Digital HD/UHD the movie costs $24.99 (early premier) and to rent $19.99.

