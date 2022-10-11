Get the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player for $399 (List: $499)

Home4k Blu-rayGet the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player for $399 (List: $499)
Right now during Amazon’s Early Prime Day Sale you can pick up the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player for just $399 (List: $499) on Amazon. That’s a discount of 20% off the list price!

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player (the model we ranked Best of 2020) supports just about everything you need for a cutting-edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

Jump over to Amazon to get more details and order the DP-UB820 while at this price.

