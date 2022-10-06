The Newest 4k, HDR, Atmos Movies & Shows on Amazon Prime Video

Here’s a look at the newest 4k, HDR, and Atmos movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. At the top of our radar is Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which we consider a “reference quality” streaming show. Presented in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos, ‘The Rings of Power’ delivers everything we could hope for in both audio and video formats.

Amazon Original movies include All the Old Knives, Anything’s Possible, Flight/Risk, Master, and My Best Friend’s Exorcism, to name a few. And, there are a bunch of new movies licensed from other studios including Ambulance, Edward Scissorhands, Memory, and ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise films.

This list does not include current premium titles (for example “home premiere” movies) that require rental or purchase fees. Remember, you don’t have to pay more for 4k Ultra HD on Amazon Prime, but you do need a streaming media player, gaming console, or Smart TV that supports it. New to 4k? Read How to Watch 4k/HDR on Amazon Prime Video.

New 4k Shows & Movies on Amazon Prime, Oct. 6, 2022 Edition

Film (Prime)

All the Old Knives (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Anything’s Possible – 4K UHD – 5.1

Bring the Ricardos (2021) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Cinderella (2021) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Don’t Make Me Go (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Flight/Risk (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Goodnight Mommy (2022) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformia (2022) – 4K UHD – 5.1

I Want You Back (2021) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Los Tigres Del Norte: Stories To Tell (2022) (Doc) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Lucy and Desi (2022) (Doc) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Master (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Untrapped: The Story of Little Baby (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Series (Prime)

A League of Their Own (Season 1) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

A Private Affair (Season 1) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Bang Bang Baby (1 Season) [Spanish] – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Chloe (1 Season) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Forever Summer: Hamptons (Season 1) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Hush Hush (Season 1) – 4K UHD – 5.1

James May: Our Man In Italy (Season 2) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Jungle (Season 1) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

LOV3 (1 Season) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Outer Range (Season 1) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Tampa Baes (1 Season) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Boys (3 Seasons) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Lake (1 Season) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Legend of El Cid (2 Seasons) [English dubs] – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 1) – 4K UHD – Dolby Vision – Atmos

The One That Got Away (1 Season) – 4K UHD – 5.1

The Summer I Turned Pretty (1 Season) – 4K UHD – 5.1

The Terminal List (1 Season) – 4k UHD – HDR – 5.1

Totems (Season 1) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

W/Prime or Purchase

Ambulance (2022) 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Edward Scissorhands (1990) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Marry Me (2022) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Memory (2022) – HD – HDR – 5.1

Pinocchio (2020) – 4K UHD – 5.1

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Snow White and The Huntsman (2012) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

Source Code (2011) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Hunger Games (2012) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Outfit (2022) – 4K UHD – HDR – 5.1

The Protégé (2021) – 4K UHD – 5.1

See a list of all 4k movies and shows in 4k/HDR on Prime Video.