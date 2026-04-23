Warcraft Will Release In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Warcraft (2016) 10th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release Warcraft in a Limited Edition SteelBook celebrating the film’s 10th Anniversary this year. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition arrives on June 16, 2026.

Bonus features include a gag reel, deleted scenes, production featurettes, and the “Origin Story.” For those who want to delve deeper into the making of the film, several more featurettes are included in the multi-chapter “The World of Warcraft on Film.”

Warcraft 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at a 2.40:1 widescreen ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos.

The Warcraft 10th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Warcraft (2016) 10th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc Exclusives

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Origin Story

The Fandom of WARCRAFT: Delve into the history and breadth of the fandom behind the game and film, as well as the way it has influenced pop culture.

Delve into the history and breadth of the fandom behind the game and film, as well as the way it has influenced pop culture. ILM: Behind the Magic of WARCRAFT: See some of the groundbreaking facial capture technology utilized by Industrial Lights & Magic to convey the emotion and depth of the visually impressive Orc characters in the film.

See some of the groundbreaking facial capture technology utilized by Industrial Lights & Magic to convey the emotion and depth of the visually impressive Orc characters in the film. WARCRAFT: Bonds of Brotherhood Motion Comic: Take an interactive journey through the official WARCRAFT graphic novel with a never-before-seen motion comic that brings the story of the film’s young heroes – Prince Llane, Captain Lothar and Guardian Medivh – to life in this unique experience.

Take an interactive journey through the official graphic novel with a never-before-seen motion comic that brings the story of the film’s young heroes – Prince Llane, Captain Lothar and Guardian Medivh – to life in this unique experience. The World of Warcraft on Film: The “World of Warcraft” is much more than just a game – it is a cultural phenomenon as documented in this comprehensive multi-part feature focused on bringing the unique environs of WARCRAFT to film: The World of Talent: Fans can learn more about the casts’ reactions to being a part of the WARCRAFT film, how they prepared for their role and the challenges they encountered during filming. The World of VFX: The WARCRAFT universe wouldn’t exist without the tireless efforts of the VFX crew. Follow along with the filmmakers as they tell the story of how WARCRAFT came to life through VFX. Outfitting a World: Learn how the filmmakers worked with WETA workshop, Blizzard, and acclaimed costume designer Mayes Rubeo to create the weaponry and armor that must be familiar and otherworldly at the same time, all while creating a unique aesthetic for the film. The World of MOCAP: An overview of the creation of the Orcs and other digital characters from inception all the way through to the final execution. Through extensive footage of the actors in their MOCAP suits and live in-camera renderings during production, the audience will see the incredible effort that went into creating the Orcs. The World of Stunts: Though much of WARCRAFT was created through extensive VFX, the fight scenes and stunts had to be very real. In this featurette, fans can learn more about the extensive fight choreography and stunt work that fueled the film’s action from beginning to end.

The “World of Warcraft” is much more than just a game – it is a cultural phenomenon as documented in this comprehensive multi-part feature focused on bringing the unique environs of to film:

Madame Tussauds’ Featurette: Featurette on the making of the WARCRAFT wax figures by Madame Tussauds.

Featurette on the making of the wax figures by Madame Tussauds. WARCRAFT Teaser: An early teaser which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in 2013.

Warcraft (2016) 10th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Previously released formats include Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD.