Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Release Date & Pre-Orders on Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Blu-ray edition

The fourth season of Paramount’s Star Trek: Discovery is up for pre-order on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with a release date of December 6, 2022. The 4-disc edition from CBS/Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all 13 episodes of the season that concluded in March, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and French.

Total runtime of the season is 665 minutes (not including extras).

Star Trek: Discovery on Blu-ray is priced $45.99 and on DVD $39.99. Buy on Amazon

HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

