Netflix: The Newest 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, & Atmos Movies & Shows

Day Shift (2022), The Gray Man (2022), Echoes: One Season (2022) on Netflix

Netflix has well over a thousand choices when it comes to streaming in 4k. Much of the content also features HDR, the video spec that adds more depth to color on TVs that support it. HDR is labeled as either Dolby Vision or HDR (representing HDR10) depending on your TV or screen. Select movies and shows also support Dolby Atmos audio for immersive surround sound effects on audio systems that support it.

In our latest update, we’d like to take note of several shows and movies that look and sound exceptional. Resident Evil premiered its first season and you can watch episodes in 4K Dolby Vision/HDR and 5.1 audio. From the mind of Neil Gaiman, The Sandman: Season One streams in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. And, one of most beloved TV series Community is now streaming 6 Seasons in 4K Dolby Vision/HDR with 5.1 audio.

In movies, the much-hyped original film The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling can be watched in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR and Dolby Atmos. Vampire-hunter movie Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx can also be streamed in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision/HDR and Atmos. And, blockbuster action/comedy Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg can be viewed in 4K with Dolby Vision/HDR and 5.1 audio.

New 4k, HDR, & Atmos Movies & Shows On Netflix, August 2022

Movies

Buba (2022) [German] pop 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

Carter (2022) [English dubs] 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

Darlings (2022) [Hindi] 4K Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Day Shift (2022) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

In From the Cold (2022) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

Interceptor (2022) 4k Dolby Vision/Atmos

Look Both Ways (2022) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

Pakka Commercial (2022) [English dubs] 4k 5.1

Purple Hearts (2022) 4k Dolby Vision/Atmos

RRR (2022) 4k 5.1

Recurrence (2022) [Spanish] 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

The Gray Man (2022) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Uncharted 4K Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Wedding Season (2022) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

Series

Archive 81 (8 episodes) 4k Dolby Vision/Atmos

Car Masters Rust to Riches (4 seasons) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Community (6 Seasons) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Don’t Blame Karma! (2022) [Spanish] 4K Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Echoes (Limited Series) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

Endless Night (6 Episodes) 4k 5.1

Good Morning, Veronica (2 Seasons) [Brazilian]

I Just Killed My Dad (Limited Series) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Justice Served (6 Episodes) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Kakegurvi Twin (2 Seasons) [Japanese] HD Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Keep Breathing (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision/Atmos

Lady Tamara (6 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Locke & Key 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos (Season 3)

Resident Evil (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Super Giant Robot Brother (1 Season) HD Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

Uncoupled (8 episodes) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Limited Series) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

The Sandman (1 Season) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR Atmos

Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99 (3 episodes) 4K Dolby Vision/HDR 5.1

