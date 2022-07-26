Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life Releasing on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on Sept. 13, 2022.
The edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in digital format, as well as bonus features listed below.
On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 4k 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X immersive audio.
On 4k Blu-ray, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life has an MSRP of $29.99.
Bonus Content:
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- The Meaning of Monty Python: 30th Anniversary Reunion
- The Snipped Bits
- The School of Life
- 2003 Prologue by Eric Idle
- Show Biz
- Fish
- Sing-Along
- Soundtrack for the Lonely
- Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam Commentary
- Sing-Along Version of the Film