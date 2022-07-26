Home4kMonty Python's The Meaning of Life Releasing on 4k Blu-ray Disc
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life Releasing on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life 4k Blu-ray
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life 4k Blu-ray

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment               on Sept. 13, 2022.

The edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in digital format, as well as bonus features listed below.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 4k 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X immersive audio.

On 4k Blu-ray, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life has an MSRP of $29.99.

Bonus Content:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Meaning of Monty Python: 30th Anniversary Reunion
  • The Snipped Bits
  • The School of Life
  • 2003 Prologue by Eric Idle
  • Show Biz
  • Fish
  • Sing-Along
  • Soundtrack for the Lonely
  • Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam Commentary
  • The Meaning of Monty Python 30th Anniversary Reunion
  • Prologue with Eric Idle
  • The Meaning of Making The Meaning of Life
  • Educational Tips
  • Un Film de John Cleese
  • Remastering a Masterpiece
  • Song and Dance
  • Songs Unsung
  • Selling The Meaning of Life
  • Virtual Reunion
  • What Fish Think
  • Feature Commentary with Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam
  • Sing-Along Version of the Film


    Monty Python's The Meaning of Life 4k Blu-ray back
