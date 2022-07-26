Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life Releasing on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in a 2-disc combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on Sept. 13, 2022.

The edition includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in digital format, as well as bonus features listed below.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 4k 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X immersive audio.

On 4k Blu-ray, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life has an MSRP of $29.99.

Bonus Content: