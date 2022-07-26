The Top 10 Movies & Shows Streaming On Netflix

HomeStreamingNetflixThe Top 10 Movies & Shows Streaming On Netflix
Netflix is always streaming something new whether original movies and shows such as The Gray Man and Virgin River, or licensed movies such as 12 Strong and CHiPs. But instead of scrolling through the thousands of titles on Netflix, why not see what everyone else is watching? Here are the Top 10 movies and shows streaming on Netflix as of July 26, 2022.

Movies

  1. The Gray Man
  2. Sing 2
  3. The Sea Beast
  4. Persuasion
  5. Too Old for Fairy Tales
  6. 12 Strong
  7. Man From Toronto
  8. Trading Paint
  9. Umma
  10. CHiPs

TV Series

  1. Virgin River
  2. Stranger Things
  3. Alone
  4. Resident Evil
  5. All American Homecoming
  6. Alba
  7. Blown Away
  8. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
  9. Married At First Sight
  10. The Umbrella Academy

Want to know what movies and shows stream in the highest quality? Check out this list of Netflix 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles.

