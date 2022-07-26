Netflix is always streaming something new whether original movies and shows such as The Gray Man and Virgin River, or licensed movies such as 12 Strong and CHiPs. But instead of scrolling through the thousands of titles on Netflix, why not see what everyone else is watching? Here are the Top 10 movies and shows streaming on Netflix as of July 26, 2022.

The Top 10 Movies & Shows Streaming On Netflix (as of July 26, 2022)

Movies

The Gray Man Sing 2 The Sea Beast Persuasion Too Old for Fairy Tales 12 Strong Man From Toronto Trading Paint Umma CHiPs

TV Series

Virgin River Stranger Things Alone Resident Evil All American Homecoming Alba Blown Away Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Married At First Sight The Umbrella Academy

