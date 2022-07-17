New this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray The Criterion Collection has a couple of choice releases including 2021 Oscar-winning Japanese film Drive My Car and 1995’s Devil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington. Men in Black (1197) arrives in a 25th Anniversary SteelBook as well as a 3-Movie Collection with all 3 films starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Bob’s Burgers Movie on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. And, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season hits stores in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 19, 2022

4k Blu-ray

July 19, 2022

