New this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray The Criterion Collection has a couple of choice releases including 2021 Oscar-winning Japanese film Drive My Car and 1995’s Devil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington. Men in Black (1197) arrives in a 25th Anniversary SteelBook as well as a 3-Movie Collection with all 3 films starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Bob’s Burgers Movie on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. And, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season hits stores in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 19, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) NEW
- Gamer (2009) NEW
- God Told Me To (1976) NEW
- Lion of the Desert (1981) NEW
- Men In Black (1997) – 25th Anniversary 4k SteelBook NEW
- Men In Black 3-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital NEW
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- The Kid (2019) NEW
- The Message (1976) NEW
July 19, 2022
- Castlevania: The Complete Fourth Season NEW
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) NEW
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season NEW
- Drive My Car (2021) – The Criterion Collection NEW
- Good Burger Limited Edition Steelbook NEW
- Hell High NEW
- JFK Revisited: The Complete Collection (1991) NEW
- Rough Cut (1980) – Paramount Presents NEW
- The Adventures of Don Juan (1948) – Warner Archive NEW
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022) NEW
- Yellowjackets: Season 1 NEW
