New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 19, 2022
By hdreport
new-4k-blu-ray-july-19-2022-960x600New this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray The Criterion Collection has a couple of choice releases including 2021 Oscar-winning Japanese film Drive My Car and 1995’s Devil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington. Men in Black (1197) arrives in a 25th Anniversary SteelBook as well as a 3-Movie Collection with all 3 films starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Bob’s Burgers Movie on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. And, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Seventh and Final Season hits stores in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros.

4k Blu-ray

July 19, 2022

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.

