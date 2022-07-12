Deal Alert: Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Collections Up To 69% Off

Amazon has discounted over thirty Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray collections by up to 69% during Prime Day. The sale on disc collections from studios such as Paramount, Universal, and Warner Bros. lasts from July 12 through July 13 on Amazon.

Some recommended collections include The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy now $56.98 (List: $89.99), The Hobbit Trilogy now $55.89 (List: $89.99), Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy now $40.99 (List: $84.99), The Dark Knight Trilogy now $32.99 (List: $70.99), and the Cornetto Trilogy, (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End) now $19.99 (List: $59.98).

Other recommended collections include The Alfred Hitchcock Classics 3-Movie Collection now $29.99 (List: $69.98), The Matrix 4-Film Déjà vu Collection now $49.99 (List: $114.99), the Batman 4K Film Collection now $49.99 (List: $90.00), the Mad Max 4-Film Anthology now $47.99 (List: $89.99), and Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection (Blu-ray/Digital) now $24.99 (List: $59.98). Browse the collections on Amazon.











