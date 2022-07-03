Check Out These $5 Digital Movies On Vudu During July 4th Weekend Sale

VUDU is having a July 4th sale with hundreds of digital movies discounted to $9.99, $7.99, and $4.99 each. Depending on the studio, many titles will also transfer to Movies Anywhere so you can watch them on various platforms (see a list of Movies Anywhere partners).

In the five-dollar category, there are 300 titles to choose from including American Psycho (Theatrical and Uncut), Sharknado franchise films, The Fault in Our Stars (Extended), Patriot’s Day, Bong Joon-Ho’s The Host, and A Walk in the Clouds, to name a few.

Some of the $5 movies are offered in 4K UHD like Ender’s Game, Gods of Egypt, Gone Girl, Kick-Ass, Ready or Not, and the Night at the Museum franchise films. And, some titles also feature Dolby Atmos (see the full description of each movie for details and specs).

Jump over to Vudu to grab some movies at a really low price during July 4th weekend.