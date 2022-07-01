Early Prime Day 4k TV Deal: 77″ LG OLED 32% Off

Here’s an early Prime Day Deal for anyone looking to step up their TVs a notch. Amazon is selling the 77” LG OLED C1 Series 4k Smart TV for only 2,596.99. That’s a 32% savings off the list price of $3,799.99! The 2021 model OLED77C1PUB features built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, 120Hz refresh rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema (Dolby Vision & Atmos), WiSA Ready, and Gaming Mode. Built-in smart apps include Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, and YouTube. And, the price includes free shipping! They’ve also got 48″, 55″, 65″, and 83″ sizes on sale. Jump over to Amazon to get more details.

