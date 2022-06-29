HomeNewsThe Roku Channel Now Streaming Free Local News
The Roku Channel Now Streaming Free Local News

By contributor
The Roku Channel logo on blackThe Roku Channel is now streaming free local news in eight major U.S. metropolitan areas including Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, South Florida, and Washington, DC.

The channel also provides free access to national news channels including ABC News, FOX Live Now, and NBC News, as well as Bloomberg Quicktake, CBC News, Cheddar News, Euronews, Reuters, WeatherNation, and Yahoo! Finance.

