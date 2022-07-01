HomeStreamingNetflixStranger Things Crashes Netflix
Stranger Things Crashes Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4Netflix crashed last night and it was no coincidence the downtime happened precisely after Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 premiered at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The downtime lasted only about 30 minutes, but during that time about 13,000 complaints were made about the streaming service.

Season 4, Episode 8 titled “Chapter Eight: Papa” has a runtime of 1 hour and 25 minutes while Episode 9 titled “The Piggyback” is one of the longest single episodes of all time at 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Season 4 Volume 1 premiered on May 27, 2022, with a total of 7 episodes, the longest of which was Episode 7 at 1 hour and 38 minutes.

