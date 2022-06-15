Does Netflix Stream 4k/HDR/Atmos? Yes! Here Are The Latest Additions.

Netflix has well over a thousand movies, series, and specials that can be streamed in 4k with the Premium tier plan (now $19.99 per month). The last time we published an update the service had added the fourth season of the hugely popular (and expensive!) series Stranger Things, as well as the fourth season of the quirky foodie series Somebody Feed Phil and the premiere season of the disturbing Spanish-language drama Welcome to Eden.

Since then, there have been some new additions we thought you should know about. Let’s start with Hustle starring Adam Sandler who stars as an NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 2-hour film streams in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting HDR TVs and audio systems.

In the show category, the sixth season of Peaky Blinders is now available to binge-watch. The series started offering 4k resolution with Season 4 and upgraded to Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The new teen vampire series First Kill also streams in 4k, HDR and Atmos.

In comedy specials, the 57-minute live performance Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory streams in 4k with Dolby Vision and 5.1 audio. Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute [1h 23m] streams in 4k. And, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends [58m] also plays in 4k but with the addition of Dolby Vision HDR. Here’s a list of all 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos available on Netflix.

Netflix: New 4k, HDR & Atmos Movies, Shows & Specials

Films

Hustle (2022) [1hr 58m] – 4k – HDR – Atmos

(2022) [1hr 58m] – 4k – HDR – Atmos Trees of Peace [1h 38m] – 4k – 5.1

Series

Baby Fever (1 Season) [Danish] – 4k – HDR – 5.1

(1 Season) [Danish] – 4k – HDR – 5.1 First Kill (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Atmos

(1 Season) – 4k – HDR – Atmos Intimacy (1 Season) [Spanish] – 4k – HDR – Atmos

(1 Season) [Spanish] – 4k – HDR – Atmos Keep Sweet Pray and Obey (Limited Series) – 4k – HDR – 5.1

(Limited Series) – 4k – HDR – 5.1 Peaky Blinders (6 Seasons*) – 4k – HDR – Atmos

(6 Seasons*) – 4k – HDR – Atmos Rhythm + Flow (1 Season) [French] – 4k – 5.1

(1 Season) [French] – 4k – 5.1 That’s My Time with David Letterman (1 Season) – 4k – HDR – 5.1

(1 Season) – 4k – HDR – 5.1 Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America [1h 57m] – 4k – 5.1

Specials

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (2022) [1h 13m] – 4k – HDR – 5.1

(2022) [1h 13m] – 4k – HDR – 5.1 Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory (2022) [57m] – 4k – HDR – 5.1

(2022) [57m] – 4k – HDR – 5.1 Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute [1h 23m] – 4k – 5.1

[1h 23m] – 4k – 5.1 Hikaru Utada: Live Sessions from Air Studios (2022) [56m] – 4k – 5.1

(2022) [56m] – 4k – 5.1 Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends [58m] – 4k – HDR – 5.1

[58m] – 4k – HDR – 5.1 Stand Up: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (2022) [1h 36m] – 4k – HDR – 5.1

See a full list of 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.