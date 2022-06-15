Home4kJurassic World Dominion Will Release In 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Combo...
Jurassic World Dominion Will Release In 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Combo Editions

Jurassic World Dominion 4k Blu-ray SteelBook ART-NOT-FINALThe purported last film in the Jurassic World series of films, Jurassic World Dominion will release on 4k Blu-ray in a standard plastic case and Limited SteelBook Edition, along with Blu-ray and DVD (Date: TBD).

Jurassic World Dominion on 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio formats with either be Dolby Atmos or DTS-X. And, bonus material has yet to be announced.

Jurassic World Dominion will also be available in the Jurassic World Ultimate Collector’s Gift Set with statue of Blue and Beta (Edition of 700). The Jurassic World Ultimate Collector’s Gift Set is priced $159.99. (Pre-order at Best Buy)

Jurassic World Ultimate Collection open 1920px


