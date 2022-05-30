NBA 2021/2022 Championship Schedule & How To Watch

The 2021/2022 NBA Championship between the Eastern Conference #2 Boston Celtics and the Western Conference #3 Golden State Warriors begins on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time. All games start at 9:00 PM Eastern Time with the exception of Game 2 and Game 7 (if necessary) that start at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. All games will be broadcast by ABC.

NBA 2021/2022 Championship Schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC

Game 2

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC

Game 3

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC

Game 4

Friday, June 10, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC

Game 5*

Monday, June 13, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC



Game 6*

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC



Game 7*

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC



* if necessary

How to watch/stream the NBA Championship

The games can be watched on ABC through local broadcasts (over an antenna), local channels through cable and satellite providers, and streaming services. Audio broadcasts can be heard on ESPN Radio.