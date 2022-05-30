NBA 2021/2022 Championship Schedule & How To Watch

The 2021/2022 NBA Championship between the Eastern Conference #2 Boston Celtics and the Western Conference #3 Golden State Warriors begins on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time. All games start at 9:00 PM Eastern Time with the exception of Game 2 and Game 7 (if necessary) that start at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. All games will be broadcast by ABC.
NBA 2021/2022 Championship Schedule
Game 1
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC
Game 2
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC
Game 3
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC
Game 4
Friday, June 10, 2022
Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC
Game 5*
Monday, June 13, 2022
Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC
Game 6*
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC
Game 7*
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC
* if necessary
How to watch/stream the NBA Championship
The games can be watched on ABC through local broadcasts (over an antenna), local channels through cable and satellite providers, and streaming services. Audio broadcasts can be heard on ESPN Radio.