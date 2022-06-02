Are The NBA Finals Available In 4k?

Nope. None of the NBA Finals will be offered in 4k Ultra HD this year. In fact, with the exception of one or two Denver Nuggets games, there have been no NBA playoff games from the 2021/2022 season broadcast in 4k. Meanwhile, select MLB games (usually with a subscription required) and some USFL games have been broadcast in Ultra HD.

However, we’ve found the streaming quality of NBA games to often surpass the 720p and 1080i broadcasts found on cable and satellite channels, as long there is sufficient bandwidth. For example, ESPN can deliver 1080p (Full HD) quality at 60fps (although the TV must support 60fps).

Here’s a schedule of the games. Also Read: How To Watch & Stream The NBA Finals

NBA 2021/2022 Finals Schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC

Game 2

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC

Game 3

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC

Game 4

Friday, June 10, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC

Game 5*

Monday, June 13, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 9:00 PM ABC



Game 6*

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Golden State @ Boston 9:00 PM ABC



Game 7*

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Boston @ Golden State 8:00 PM ABC



* if necessary