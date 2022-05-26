Is Top Gun: Maverick Available To Stream?

Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise is releasing only in theaters on Friday, May 27, so the only way to watch the film right away is to purchase a movie ticket. The movie is playing in cinemas in the US, Canada, and worldwide including IMAX theaters.

When will Top Gun: Maverick be available on Paramount Plus? Since the original Top Gun film from 1986 already streams on Paramount+, we can expect the new version to be launch on the platform soon. The only question is, when?

Using Paramount Pictures’ recent release Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as a template, we can predict to some extent when Top Gun: Maverick will be available at home. ‘Sonic 2’ premiered in theaters on April 8, 2022 and about 7 weeks later released on Paramount+ and for digital purchase. If ‘Maverick’ follows a similar schedule the film should be hitting Paramount+ and digital retailers around the third week in July, and for digital purchase on July 18 or 19.

And what about 4k streaming? Since other new movies such as The Lost City and The In Between have premiered on Paramount+ in 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio, and the fact Top Gun (1986) also streams in 4k, we fully expect Top Gun: Maverick to also be offered in the high-quality, home media formats.

As far as Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, if using the same title (Sonic The Hedgehog 2) as reference, disc editions of Top Gun: Maverick should be expected about 18 weeks (if not sooner) after the theatrical release which would be around Sept. 20. Can you wait that long?